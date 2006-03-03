Date Movie

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG-13 Wide Release Date 02/17/06 performer Jennifer Coolidge, Alyson Hannigan, Eddie Griffin, Fred Willard director Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer distributor 20th Century Fox Film Corporation author Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer genre Comedy

We gave it a B-

You better be hungry for humor that’s salty and loud. Between tweaking reality TV bachelor shows and J. Lo’s booty, this hodgepodge of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Bridget Jones’s Diary is so excessive that the love story is revealed to be…as big a crock as it usually is.