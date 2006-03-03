Date Movie
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- mpaa
- PG-13
- Wide Release Date
- 02/17/06
- performer
- Jennifer Coolidge, Alyson Hannigan, Eddie Griffin, Fred Willard
- director
- Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
- distributor
- 20th Century Fox Film Corporation
- author
- Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
- genre
- Comedy
We gave it a B-
You better be hungry for humor that’s salty and loud. Between tweaking reality TV bachelor shows and J. Lo’s booty, this hodgepodge of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Bridget Jones’s Diary is so excessive that the love story is revealed to be…as big a crock as it usually is.
