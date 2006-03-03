Date Movie

Owen Gleiberman
March 03, 2006 at 05:00 AM EST

Date Movie

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG-13
Wide Release Date
02/17/06
performer
Jennifer Coolidge, Alyson Hannigan, Eddie Griffin, Fred Willard
director
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
distributor
20th Century Fox Film Corporation
author
Jason Friedberg, Aaron Seltzer
genre
Comedy
We gave it a B-

You better be hungry for humor that’s salty and loud. Between tweaking reality TV bachelor shows and J. Lo’s booty, this hodgepodge of My Big Fat Greek Wedding and Bridget Jones’s Diary is so excessive that the love story is revealed to be…as big a crock as it usually is.

