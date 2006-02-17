Great role: Joaquin Phoenix in ''To Die For''

To Die For: Everett Collection
EW Staff
February 17, 2006 at 05:00 AM EST

Great role: Joaquin Phoenix in ”To Die For”

PREMISE Seeing her husband (Matt Dillon) as an obstacle on her path to stardom as a TV journalist, Suzanne Stone Maretto (Nicole Kidman, left) manipulates a teen (Phoenix, right) into killing him.

FUN FACT This was Phoenix’s first feature-film performance under his given name; as a child actor, he had appeared as Leaf Phoenix in movies like Parenthood.

WHY IT’S GREAT Phoenix’s sympathetic performance as the dreamy, lovestruck, awkward, confused Jimmy helped him emerge from the shadow of his late brother, River.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now