Great role: Joaquin Phoenix in ”To Die For”

PREMISE Seeing her husband (Matt Dillon) as an obstacle on her path to stardom as a TV journalist, Suzanne Stone Maretto (Nicole Kidman, left) manipulates a teen (Phoenix, right) into killing him.

FUN FACT This was Phoenix’s first feature-film performance under his given name; as a child actor, he had appeared as Leaf Phoenix in movies like Parenthood.

WHY IT’S GREAT Phoenix’s sympathetic performance as the dreamy, lovestruck, awkward, confused Jimmy helped him emerge from the shadow of his late brother, River.