Should Ana Lucia pay the ultimate price on 'Lost'?

So our pals at TV Tattle linked today to Toronto Star columnist Vinay Menon’s 712-word diatribe about how Lost‘s Ana Lucia (Michelle Rodriguez) deserves to die. I won’t even mention that Menon forfeits any right to have an opinion by also advocating Grey’s Anatomy‘s writers kill off Katherine Heigl’s Izzie, but even so: What’s with the hateration folks keep directing at Ana Lucia? Nobody said a character needs to be likable to be enjoyable in the context of a series’ plotlines. And frankly, by pairing off A-L with self-righteous Jack, it frees up Kate to explore all that stovetop-hot chemistry she’s got with Sawyer.