Your Man B+ type Music genre Country

Country’s smooth new baritone Josh Turner has fun with just how low he can go on his second CD. ”No Rush” is the rare love ballad that ends with a downward key change, and he climaxes ”Way Down South” by going way down south, vocally. Last album, he established himself with a gospel song; between that sober start and his voice’s natural gravity, with Your Man he probably needed to prove he can do levity, too. Mission accomplished.