Mu B type Music genre Reggae/Ska

Perhaps it’s related to the rising popularity of hi-tech ganja vaporizers, but reggae is experiencing a revival by some odd bedfellows: Willie Nelson, Sinéad O’Connor, the reggaeton clan, My Morning Jacket, etc. Mu, an exotic set by Jah Wobble, a post-punk vet (Public Image Ltd.), scores with its low-grooving dub tracks, misses when it drifts into New Age gobbledygook. Either way, his rootsy bass pulse feels like a good massage.