With its serpentine riffs that take their sweet time to uncoil and its sludgy, off-kilter tempos, Pearl and Brass has no doubt learned some valuable lessons from Josh Homme’s Queens of the Stone Age. But no one can teach the intangibles, like how to add heavy to the metal. By combining math-rock complexity with raw power on The Indian Tower, songs like ”Tower” and ”Black Rock Man” hypnotize as they pulverize.