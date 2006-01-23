Ev'rybody Know Me
In 2003, crunkmaster general Lil Jon blessed Youngbloodz with ”Damn!,” one of the producer’s most exuberant productions. Three years later, Sean Paul and J-Bo (with additional help from Lil Jon) find themselves in a holding pattern, creating more Southern hip-hop that’s equal parts thuggish and sluggish. They come up with the occasional gem (”Chop Chop,” ”Presidential”), but it’s not enough to keep the party going for the duration of Ev’rybody Know Me.
Ev'rybody Know Me
