Colour the Small One B type Music genre Pop

Record buyers well versed in the drowsy beats and lovelorn lullabies of pretty Brits Dido, Jem, Imogen Heap, et al may already know Sia’s intimate vocals from her stint with electronic outfit Zero?7 or, more likely, from album track ”Breathe Me,” which set off an iTunes frenzy following its use in the Six Feet Under finale. On Colour the Small One, the singer (who, it turns out, is Australian, not English) doesn’t stray far outside the lines, artistically; her swaying, midtempo tracks (including ”The Bully,” co-written with Beck) are lovely enough, but halfway through, her sweet nothings become soothing almost to the point of somnolence.