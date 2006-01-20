Download This: Hi_Tack

Thank God for Hi_Tack who have taken it upon themselves to remix the Michael Jackson/Paul McCartney hit “Say Say Say.” Not only have they resurrected the track — the new version is called “Say Say Say (Waiting 4 U)” — but they’ve paired it with a smokin’-hot video, full of scantily clad ladies. Their mini-site includes the video, ringtones, and the classic Asteroids game, which you can play while getting your groove on. I am forever endebted to Hi_Tack and am now off to find a club that’s playing the extended remixes so I can really bust out…