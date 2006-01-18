The White Earth

By Daniel Fierman
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:55 AM EDT

The White Earth

A-
type
  • Book
genre

It is with an enviable and effortless touch that Andrew McGahan unveils the tale of the fictional McIvor family — a band of farmers, murderers, gimlet-eyed lusters, and not-so-secret haters of aborigines — who ripped through rural Australia in the 20th century. And while The White Earth bears all the hallmarks of a neo-Dickensian novel (there’s everything from an abandoned child protagonist to a spooky, run-down mansion with a dark family secret), a lot more is going on in McGahan’s latest than simple homage. Seen through the eyes of preteen William, whose soul hangs in the balance throughout the book, the saga of the McIvors is nothing less than a grim and supremely entertaining take on colonialism in Australia and the tortured, stained hearts of all its New World cousins.

Episode Recaps

The White Earth

type
  • Book
genre
author
publisher
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com