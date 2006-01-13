Weekend To-Do List: Golden Globes Edition

Don’t know about you, but at PopWatch HQ, our weekend will pretty much be spent marking time until Monday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, which we’ll be live-blogging from Joan Rivers’ first joke about nominee Gwyneth Paltrow’s bulging fruit basket during the pre-show until the last trophy for Brokeback Mountain is handed out. Until then, however, there are a lot of things you can do to make the time pass, most of them involving the Globe nominees themselves. Meantime, don’t forget to check out all of EW.com’s Golden Globes coverage here.

–Tonight’s TV includes SciFi’s Battlestar Galactica (criminally overlooked for Globe nominations) and the season premiere of USA’s Monk (starring past Globe winner Tony Shalhoub) — unfortunately both at 10 p.m. Tomorrow night, supporting actress nominee Scarlett Johansson hosts Saturday Night Live (NBC, 11:30); musical guest is Death Cab for Cutie, who should have been on, like, years ago. Sunday night is the two-hour season premiere of 24 (Fox, 8 p.m.), which sees nominee Kiefer Sutherland rise spectacularly from the dead. And over on multiply-nominated Desperate Housewives (SPOILER ALERT!), Gaby gets into a Dynasty-style catfight with the Hot Nun. In a church. (ABC, 9 p.m.)

-At the movies, check out Hoodwinked, in which the tale of Little Red Riding Hood gets the Rashomon treatment. EW’s Owen Gleiberman calls it a landmark in homegrown digital animation, and cynically hilarious, too. Globe connections: Brokeback Mountain‘s Anne Hathaway stars as Red and The Shield‘s nominated Glenn Close plays Grandma.

-On DVD: Two decades before portraying an uptight accountant in the Globe-nominated The Producers, Matthew Broderick played his career-defining role as slacker-king Ferris Bueller. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off also provided a career-defining role for droning schoolteacher Ben Stein. EW.com’s Jeff Labrecque says new interviews with both actors are highlights of the 20th anniversary DVD. They’re righteous dudes.

addCredit(“Scarlett Johansson: Ferdaus Shamim/WireImage.com”)