Want fractured romance set amid a glowing rainbow of urban color, wistful voice-overs, and soaring strings? Try In the Mood for Love first. While evoking many of his signature touchstones (see above), 2046 isn’t director Wong Kar-Wai’s best. A pseudo-sequel to Mood (emphasis on pseudo), 2046 finds Leung transforming his whispery cuckold into a predatory cad, devilishly drifting in mind and body between various lovelies in 1960s Hong Kong. The vibrant visuals serve a sumptuous feast, but we expect brilliance from frequent Wong collaborator Christopher Doyle (one of 2046’s cinematographers). Meanwhile, the intergalactic interludes on some futuristic train (presumably imaginary scenes from a sci-fi novel written by Tony Leung’s amorous author) intrude upon rather than consummate this aloof romance, leaving the most ardent Wong worshippers cold with confusion. EXTRAS Outtakes and an alternate ending don’t add much other than additional shots of characters silently grimacing over love lost. Jubilant interviews with the cast and crew deservedly lionize Wong, but their continuous flattery eventually turns flat. Footage of the actors playing badminton between takes, meanwhile, proves highly entertaining.