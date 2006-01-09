Brokeback Mountain Original Soundtrack

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:49 AM EDT

Brokeback Mountain Original Soundtrack

B
type
  • Music
genre

Episode Recaps

Not counting Rufus Wainwright and Teddy Thompson’s laconic version of ”King of the Road,” the Brokeback Mountain Original Soundtrack plays it pretty, well, straight. Composer Gustavo Santaolalla’s New Age country instrumentals alternate with the arid likes of Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson. Relief from the unrelenting tastefulness comes from Linda Ronstadt (her oldie ”It’s So Easy” sounds downright frisky in this context) and the Gas Band, whose ”An Angel Went Up in Flames” tips its hat to Charlie Daniels.

Brokeback Mountain Original Soundtrack

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com