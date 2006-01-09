Brokeback Mountain Original Soundtrack
Episode Recaps
Not counting Rufus Wainwright and Teddy Thompson’s laconic version of ”King of the Road,” the Brokeback Mountain Original Soundtrack plays it pretty, well, straight. Composer Gustavo Santaolalla’s New Age country instrumentals alternate with the arid likes of Emmylou Harris and Willie Nelson. Relief from the unrelenting tastefulness comes from Linda Ronstadt (her oldie ”It’s So Easy” sounds downright frisky in this context) and the Gas Band, whose ”An Angel Went Up in Flames” tips its hat to Charlie Daniels.
Brokeback Mountain Original Soundtrack
|type
|
|genre
Comments