A small screen costumer takes on the big screen

It’s a match made in fashion diva heaven: Sex and the City costumer Patricia Field is the wardrobe maestro for the film version of The Devil Wears Prada (starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway), due in June. So while the quality of the fashion pedigree is certain, here are some things you may not know about Prada style.

? Though Prada author Lauren Weisberger was a real-life assistant to Vogue editrix Anna Wintour, Streep’s look was not based on the perpetually bobbed-and-sunglassed media queen. ”I was actually trying to move away from Vogue,” says Field on Streep, who sports white blond hair to match her character’s chilly demeanor. ”It would have been impossible to make her look [like Wintour].”

? Hathaway is, well, stacked. ”Annie, up to this point, had done mainly kids’ movies,” says Field of the Princess Diaries star. ”But when I first started fitting her, I realized she’s got a really voluptuous, Rubenesque body. And I tried to bring that out because we haven’t seen her that way.”

? Field may have been a mastermind behind Carrie Bradshaw’s trendsetting, but she’s no style dictator. ”I always think of myself as the first editor,” says Field, who used Dolce & Gabbana and Chanel for Hathaway and Bill Blass and Prada (of course) for Streep. ”Then I let them be free to choose what they like. They have to feel that once we’ve made the decision about what they’re wearing, it’s finished. Then they’re on to being an actress.”