New Year's Eve 1995 - Live at Madison Square Garden
New Year’s Eve 1995 — Live At Madison Square Garden, a well-recorded, three-CD 10th-anniversary set, documents what many consider to be retired jam band Phish’s greatest single show, and arrives just as the online-bootleg-trading debate heats up again. Never mind that: The musicianship is as hot-to-death as this sort of thing gets, the jams synergistic and surprising, the covers (including two from Quadrophenia and Collective Soul’s ”Shine”) inspired, the humor mostly humorous. Yeah?we miss ’em too.
