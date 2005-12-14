God Rest Ye Merry, Soldiers
Five days after Christmas in 1862, the night before the Battle of Stones River in Murfreesboro, Tenn., the opposing Civil War armies taunted each other with versions of ”Yankee Doodle” and ”Dixie” before joining for a brief magical moment in singing the tune ”Home! Sweet Home!” across the lines that divided their camps. James McIvor’s slim, simple book, God Rest Ye Merry, Soldiers, about that incident and the experience of Christmas during and after the war benefits from the equal amount of empathy he grants to both Yankee and Confederate soldiers, far from home at the loneliest time of the year.
God Rest Ye Merry, Soldiers
