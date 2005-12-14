Every Person on the Planet

By Jessica Shaw
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:53 AM EDT

Every Person on the Planet

A
type
  • Book
genre

Bruce Eric Kaplan, a New Yorker cartoonist and former Six Feet Under writer, taps into the dread of throwing holiday parties in Every Person on the Planet, a self-illustrated quick read he calls ”an only somewhat anxiety-filled tale for the holidays.” From the out-of-hand guest list (all 6.3 billion members of the world population get invites…though only eight RSVP) to the Australians who close the party down, Kaplan’s brilliantly droll story will bring a smile to even the scroogiest among us.

Episode Recaps

Every Person on the Planet

type
  • Book
genre
author
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com