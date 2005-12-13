Trailer Blazer: 'Mission: Impossible III,' 'Miami Vice'

Mission: Impossible III (May 5, 2006) You know the drill. Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise, left) has a third mission, and it’s pretty damn near impossible. This time, Capote‘s Philip Seymour Hoffman plays the baddie, and he’s threatening Ethan’s woman (Michelle Monaghan). Nary a pane of glass goes unbroken, nor municipal bridge or roadway that lacks a devastating explosion when Cruise is in town. Watch as he slides down the side of a building, misses getting beheaded by a fighter jet by mere inches, and impersonates a priest. The familiar theme song is pumping, the action sequences look hot, of course, but, again, who gave Felicity a gun?

Miami Vice (Summer 2006; enter your date of birth for access to the trailer) There are only two snippets of dialogue in the first trailer for Michael Mann’s feature-film adaptation of his ’80s TV hit, and neither is especially encouraging. At the start of the quick-cut teaser, Crockett (Colin Farrell) says: “You understand the meaning of the word foreboding? As in badness is happening right now…” Then, at the end, Tubbs (Jamie Foxx) says: “Smooth — that’s how we do it…” In between is a jarring, though familiar array of explosions, cigarette boats, and neon-lit scenery. No sign of the ladies (28 Days Later‘s Noemie Harris and Geisha‘s Gong Li reportedly play love interests), or — sadly — of Jan Hammer’s addictive, percussive theme song, though MTV’s catchy mash-up of Jay-Z’s “Encore” and Linkin Park’s “Numb” sets the appropriate, “foreboding” mood.