Remix City Volume 1

Not essential by any means, Remix City Volume 1 is still pretty addictive. First the complaints: Some of these tracks are already on R. Kelly’s studio albums, and there’s at least one obvious omission — the ”Fiesta” remix with now nemesis Jay-Z. As for the good stuff, there’s plenty of choice hard-to-find tracks: the baby-making ”Bump N’ Grind?Old School Mix” and the carnal ”Feelin’ on Yo Booty — Hypnosis Mix,” which are less radical makeovers than gentle tweaks aimed at the Cristal and club crowd.