Guerolito, a song-for-song remix of Beck’s tasty Guero, is an im-pressive genetic modification. Beastie Boy Adrock morphs the Prince-ly ”Black Tambourine” into old-school electro, hot Philly DJ-producer Diplo mashes up ”Go It Alone” with the English Beat’s ska anthem ”Twist and Crawl,” and lesser-knowns like Islands step up and get freaky. It’s a studio-geek jam session that, in terms of sonic inventiveness, nearly beats the DJ-savvy original.
