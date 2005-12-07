The story behind 'Brokeback Mountain'

Still mystified by all the hype over Brokeback Mountain? It’s because of the story, which Annie Proulx first published in The New Yorker eight years ago. The magazine has finally posted the short story online, here. Read it and weep.

Proulx talks about the film version, which she did not write, in this new interview at Bookslut. Unlike many authors who cede control of their work when it’s adapted for the screen, Proulx is thrilled with the way Brokeback turned out. That should reassure her fans, especially after the botched film version of her best-known book, The Shipping News.