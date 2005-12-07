The Autobiography of Donovan C type Book genre Nonfiction

To hear Donovan Leitch tell it, we shouldn’t remember the ’60s Scottish pixie merely for durable love-and-beads hits like ”Sunshine Superman” and ”Mellow Yellow.” In his mind, he’s also largely responsible for Sgt. Pepper, Led Zeppelin, world music, certain songs from the White Album, the invention of the boxed set, Van Morrison, the ”banana” cover of The Velvet Underground and Nico, T. Rex, fusion, Dylan going electric, and the phrase ”flower power.” While there may be truth to some of his claims (albeit not the one in which he and the Beatles are ”reincarnated Celtic bards”), Leitch’s relentless self-aggrandizing Autobiography makes you want to hit him with a sandal.