Watch 'Arrested' and 'Kitchen' tonight -- while you still can!
You’re watching Arrested Development and Kitchen Confidential tonight, right? Right? (Yeah, they’re both back on the Fox schedule — offer good while supplies last.)
While I’ve given up hope that some last-minute audience surge is going to save these gems from going the way of the McRib, that doesn’t mean I won’t be giving a proper sendoff to my favorite Bluths (Lucille, Gob, and Buster) — or to the Kitchen characters I wish I’d gotten to know a little better.
How about you?
