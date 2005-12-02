Souvenir B- type Stage

Long before William Hung, there was Florence Foster Jenkins. In the 1930s and early ’40s, the Manhattan socialite and would-be soprano developed a cult following for her hilariously tuneless caterwauling in recitals, including one at, yes, Carnegie Hall. While Tony winner Judy Kaye (The Phantom of the Opera) is a pitch-perfect Jenkins — who was anything but, despite her apparently sincere claims — Stephen Temperley’s Souvenir is too broad, too shallow, and far too long for the modest pleasures herein. There’s a reason American Idol focuses most of its season on the Kellys and Clays of the world.