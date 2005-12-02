Jersey Boys

By David Browne
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:00 AM EDT

Jersey Boys

A
type
  • Movie
genre

Episode Recaps

”We weren’t a social movement, like the Beatles,” Bob Gaudio (Daniel Reichard) shrugs during Jersey Boys, a brisk musical about the original boy band, the Four Seasons. True enough, but their saga and songs finally give the jukebox musical a respectable name. With Frankie Valli vocal ringer John Lloyd Young and a book co-written by Woody Allen collaborator Marshall Brickman, Boys feels like an A&E Biography blended with a first-rate tribute band. The show overplays jokes about the combo’s home state and swishy producer, but their crime-propelled rise-and-fall tale is so rarely told — and oldies like ”Working My Way Back to You” and ”Walk Like a Man” are such minidramas in themselves — that you leave feeling like you’ve heard pop’s last great untold story. Not to mention humming ”Rag Doll.”

Jersey Boys

type
  • Movie
genre
mpaa
  • R
runtime
  • 134 minutes
director
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com