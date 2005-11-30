In defense of... 'Lost''s Ana Lucia

Lost type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

In today’s earlier discussion about TV characters we’d love to see killed off, I was surprised to see a lot of hateration directed at Lost‘s brooding Ana Lucia, played by Michelle Rodriguez. What gives? I mean, the chick’s pretty bad-ass (love the way she threw poor Nathan in the pit, even if he didn’t turn out to be one of The Others), and she’s generated more tension than pretty much any character on the show this season.

Well — whaddaya know — the Seattle Post-Intelligencer’s Melanie McFarland thinks she’s got an explanation for all the bad vibes (which have even spawned The Official Ana Lucia Hate Club: ”Somehow Ana Lucia is less worthy of redemption [than other wayward Lost characters] because she’s the most thoroughly unredeemable of women: a tomboy, and a bitch,” McFarland writes, while defending the character.

True, Ana Lucia’s not exactly likeable, but that doesn’t mean her character isn’t good for Lost, does it? What do you think?

addCredit(“Michelle Rodriguez: Art Streiber”)