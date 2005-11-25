Strange Detective Tales

By Paul Katz
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:56 AM EDT

It’s tough to get a break in Hollywood — especially for the undead. That’s the premise of this three- issue series, a wry meld of monster movies, pulp fiction, and Robert Altman’s The Player. Taking center stage: Dr. Frankenstein’s second banana, Igor, and Dracula sycophant Renfield — private dicks who chase things that go bump in the night in L.A. circa ’58. Despite undernourished graphics from James Callahan, it’s writer Jesse Bausch’s biting wit that brings these Strange Detective Tales to life.

