For the Season

By Leah Greenblatt
Updated March 17, 2020 at 02:50 AM EDT

B+
Lately, there’s a kind of kitchen-sink tendency in a certain category of indie artist that seems engineered solely to torture music journalists with limited word counts. What we can divine, briefly, from San Francisco outfit the Gris Gris’s latest, For the Season: a smattering of breezy folk melodica; a sploosh of subterranean psych burblings; several blasts of art-punk skronk; some mod- nodding swamp rock; and a pinch of swirly, twirly Cajun hoodoo. Soupy and chaotic as it may be, there’s something truly hypnotic about the indescribability of it all.

