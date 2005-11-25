One Way Ticket to Hell...And Back
Episode Recaps
Some jokes are best heard only once. Case in point: British cheese-metal revivalists the Darkness, whose second disc of wink-wink rock, One Way Ticket to Hell…And Back, is all setup and no punchline. The AC/DC-style swagger of their first album is gone, replaced by hackneyed stadium-rock clichés and fussy arrangements. Without any real scream-along, kick-ass songs, this is just a One Way Ticket to Hell. Period.
One Way Ticket to Hell...And Back
|type
|
|genre
Comments