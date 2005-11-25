EW remembers Link Wray

Guitarist Link Wray, 76, who died of undisclosed causes in Copenhagen, Denmark, Nov. 5, may not have been a household name — unless the household happened to be that of Pete Townshend, Neil Young, or Bruce Springsteen: All three have cited Wray’s gnarly power chording?best exemplified on the menacing 1958 instrumental ”Rumble” (sampled most famously in Pulp Fiction) — as profoundly inspirational. Says singer-guitarist Marshall Crenshaw: ”Wray was the first to demonstrate just how nasty and crazed rock & roll guitar can really be.”