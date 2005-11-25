Capote In Kansas C- type Book genre Fiction,

Paranormal

In reenvisioning Truman Capote’s 1959 sojourn in Holcomb, Kan. with Capote in Kansas, covering the murders of the Clutter family — which led to his celebrated nonfiction novel, In Cold Blood — creators Ande Parks and Chris Samnee make several odd choices. One is sacrificing Capote’s acerbic wit in exchange for his touchy-feely relationship with the teen ghost of Nancy Clutter. The other: drawing Capote so he looks like a cross between Harry Truman and Bobby from King of the Hill.