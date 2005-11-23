The Remedy
A bodice ripper for the Mensa set, The Remedy is a ravishing, meticulously authentic buffet of words and sensations. But for some, its density may lead to a serious case of literary indigestion. Michelle Lovric’s heroine, an 18th-century Venetian noblewoman-turned-nun turned-stage actress, falls for a dashing leader of London’s medical underworld named Valentine Greatrakes (we’re serious!), and the two scheme, separately, and make sweet Mediterranean love over 430 packed pages. If romance, intrigue, and pantaloons are your thing, dear reader, salut!
