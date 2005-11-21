Rarities: 1971-2003
Imagine what would constitute a set of Rolling Stones gems from the vaults (the title theme to C — -sucker Blues, say). Okay, keep imagining. Nearly half of Rarities: 1971-2003 consists of readily available tracks, such as live remakes from recent concert discs; the rest — B sides and remixes of forgettable later hits like ”Mixed Emotions” — are trivialities. A strutting 1971 take on Chuck Berry’s ”Let It Rock,” which truly is rare and worth unearthing, hints at what this mistitled hodgepodge could’ve been — but isn’t.
