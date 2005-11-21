Hypnotize
When it comes to freakazoid operatic metal, no one beats System of a Down. On Hypnotize, the sequel to this year’s Mezmerize, the band decimates musical clichés with brutal tracks like ”Kill Rock ‘n’ Roll.” At the same time, they’re flaunting a heretofore underexplored sensitive side, offsetting their trademark stampeding riffology with flashes of delicate lyricism. It’s a strange brew that may not be everyone’s cup of tea; still, there’s no denying these cats have their singular system down pat.
