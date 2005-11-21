Image zoom Enya: Bob King / REDFERNS / Retna

Amarantine C type Music genre Pop

For loyalists, the good news is that with Amarantine, Enya is still plowing Celtic New Age turf. Tracks like ”Long, Long Journey” are the same sort of sorrowful, gauze-wrapped contemplations she’s been crafting for nearly two decades, and references to ”the lonesome sound of the sky as it cries” sound familiar too. The bad news is, well, all of the above. What was once bracing now seems dull and stultifying. Enya truly seems lost in the moors now.