Cover Your Assets B- type Book genre Fiction,

Mystery,

Thriller

Tucker Sinclair, the management consultant-turned-sleuth introduced in 2004’s False Profits, snoops around the death of Hollywood talent agent Evan Brice, an ex-lover who ran away and married her best friend, Cissy. After a bit of good ol’ gumshoe work, Tucker finds that some Tinseltown tigers never change their stripes and that Evan’s cheating ways may have caught up with him. While the plot feels as predictable as a Murder, She Wrote rerun, Patricia Smiley saves Cover Your Assets with lively prose (”a leather jacket that looked as though it had come from some baby bovine on its way to veal scaloppine”).