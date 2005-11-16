Bluebirds Used to Croon in the Choir
The absurd sits uncomfortably beside the everyday in Joe Meno’s story collection. In ”Hold On to Your Hat,” a man who has let his life float past literally begins to levitate. In ”A Trip to Greek Mythology Camp,” counselors challenge a group of unpopular kids to sword fights and other mythic activities. A good number of Meno’s stories feature emotionally injured children, automobile accidents, and oh so many people crying. But despite a solid core of excellent stories (”Happiness Will Be Yours” wonderfully deals with the aftereffects of a traumatic childhood experience), Bluebirds Used to Croon in the Choir suffers from an excess of both overly precious children and grown-ups stuck in arrested development.
Bluebirds Used to Croon in the Choir
