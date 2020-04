Scab Dates B type Music genre Rock

If pop is a basket of kittens, and punk a snarky little terrier, modern prog is the giant squid beast that eats them all. Or perhaps it only smites them with its black-ink bursts of Super Way Too Many Riffs. On this live CD, The Mars Volta cough up another dense hairball of instrumental chaos, rock-opera grandiosity, and Heart of Darkness lyricism. The result is Scab Dates, an exhausting, self-indulgent, and also kind of awesome.