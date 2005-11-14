Kicking Television - Live in Chicago A- type Music genre Indie Rock

Performing the entire a ghost is born on tour last year, Wilco not only transcended that somewhat anemic album but delivered their finest live shows. Their first-ever concert album, Kicking Television — Live in Chicago, lives up to the power of those gigs: Ghost tracks like ”Spiders (Kidsmoke)” and ”At Least That’s What You Said” positively crackle. Traces of their smug coyness remain in the older tunes here (”Heavy Metal Drummer”), but there’s no denying this is the sound of a band at its onstage peak.