Goo - Deluxe Edition A type Music genre Rock

First Disc of Sonic Youth’s Goo: A remix of the iconoclastic band’s 1990 assault on the mainstream (plus a few rarities). Kim Gordon’s bass on ”My Friend Goo” rumbles like an oncoming subway. Bonus Disc: Record-nerd heaven: surprisingly tight demos of Goo songs, including a more metallic ”Dirty Boots” (and, on that and other songs, it’s easier to hear the lyrics); why’d-they-drop-that? outtakes (”Lee #2”); a rare Beach Boys cover; and a promotional oddity in which Thurston Moore, in full beat-poet mode, riffs on the inspirations behind the songs