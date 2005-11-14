Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy - Deluxe Edition B type Music genre Pop,

Rock

First Disc of Elton John’s Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirty Cowboy – Deluxe Edition: His Sirdom’s self-mythologizing 1975 concept album (and extra tracks from that period, like ”Philadelphia Freedom”). Still as soggy as it was back then, although rousers like ”(Gotta Get a) Meal Ticket” make you pine for the years before all those movie and Broadway ballads. Bonus Disc: A complete live version of the album, recorded the same year and notable for many additional guitar solos. (And you know John overthought the concept when he introduces one song as being about ”signing contracts.”) For Fantastic fanatics only.