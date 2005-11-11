Image zoom The Ringer: Deana Newcomb

The Ringer B type Movie

What’s more shocking than a Farrelly brothers-produced comedy about a man (Johnny Knoxville) pretending to be mentally challenged in order to fix the Special Olympics? Maybe that the Special Olympics exec-produced it. ”There were times when I thought, ‘Uh-oh, they’re gonna have problems with this,”’ says director Barry W. Blaustein. ”And they’d go, ‘Ehh. It’s funny.”’

The organization views the film — which was shot in fall 2003 and shelved until Fox Searchlight figured out how to market it, Blaustein says — as an opportunity to change stereotypes. So did Knoxville: One dance number in the showers was supposed to end with everyone dropping their towels and mooning the camera, but ”Johnny felt uncomfortable,” Blaustein reports. ”He said, ‘I’ve shown my butt in so many movies, can I do one without it?”’ Johnny and his lofty standards…