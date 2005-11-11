Image zoom Memoirs of a Geisha: David James

Memoirs of a Geisha C+ type Movie genre Romance

”It’s been the challenge of a lifetime,” says Rob Marshall, who follows up his Oscar-nominated big-screen directing debut, Chicago, with the equally ambitious, ”very faithful” $70 million-plus adaptation of Arthur Golden’s best-selling novel. Produced by Steven Spielberg (who, once upon a time, was attached to direct), and shot in California and Japan over five months with a pan-Asian cast, the movie tells the grit-to-glam tale of Sayuri (Ziyi Zhang), a poor country girl who, with the help of a mentor (Michelle Yeoh), becomes the world’s most famous geisha.

”I felt so honored to get this role,” says Zhang, a fan of the book. Aside from acting in English, the biggest hurdle for the Beijing-born actress was learning to dance in 12-inch platform shoes. ”First time I saw them, I told the choreographer, ‘No, you’re kidding!”’ she giggles. ”Five hours a day, for several weeks I learned that dance. It was really difficult — I hope it’s still in the movie!” Your blisters and bruises were not in vain, Ziyi: The scene remains.