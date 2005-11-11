Image zoom

Hoodwinked A- type Movie genre Animated

Challenged by an investor to give an old fairy tale a new spin, feature-length animation newbies (and brothers) Cory and Todd Edwards nixed doing a sci-fi version of Noah’s Ark before settling on a multilinear, Rashomon-style Little Red Riding Hood. ”We didn’t want to touch anything Disney had hammered pretty directly,” explains Cory. ”Plus, the story’s simple framework lent itself to being infused with a lot of different details and new twists” — including transforming Granny (voiced by Glenn Close) into an extreme snowboarding champ. The radical revision went over particularly well with the Weinstein brothers, who were sent the film by director Robert Rodriguez. ”They called us the same day they saw it and within two weeks a deal was on the table,” marvels Cory. ”We were just at the perfect time, perfect place.”