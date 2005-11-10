Here’s another list to spark dorm-room arguments: Premiere magazine’s countdown of the Top 50 Movie Stars of All Time. I won’t challenge Cary Grant as No. 1 and Marilyn as No. 2, though I think it’s still too soon to put Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts in the top 10. (Bigger icons than Bogart at No. 13?) Also, are there no African-American women stars in the top 50? No Whoopi? And no stars from foreign cinema? No Jackie Chan, or Jean-Paul Belmondo, or Sophia Loren? Whatev.