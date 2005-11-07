The Runners Four

By Alanna Nash
Updated March 17, 2020 at 03:04 AM EDT

The Runners Four

B
type
  • Music
genre

Episode Recaps

Undersung darlings of the San Francisco art-rock scene since 1994, Deerhoof have settled well into their quirks: Singer Satomi Matsuzaki’s baby rasp comes together with the band’s jerky rhythms like some gravity-free amalgam of Sonic Youth, Stereo Total, and a Powerpuff marathon. The Runners Four, the band’s eighth album, is extra ambitious: the sprawling, swooping Runners soldiers on, seemingly inexhaustibly, through 20 fuzz-tinged tracks. In the end, however, the band’s stamina outlasts our own.

The Runners Four

type
  • Music
genre
Advertisement

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com