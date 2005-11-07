The Body Acoustic
Cyndi Lauper: Fernando Leon / Retna
Veterans are discovering they can do acoustic retrospectives even without a TV franchise: Un-MTV Unpluggeds. Already practiced at recasting her most famous material, Cyndi Lauper’s well-equipped to join the stripped club. The standouts of The Body Acoustic are from that first album: ”Girls Just Want To…” with fun-loving J-pop duo Puffy AmiYumi; ”She Bop” slowed down (and now the most weirdly contemplative masturbation anthem ever); and ”Money Changes Everything,” still the most cynical song ever written, no less beautifully nasty as a hootenanny sing-along.
