Africa Unite: The Singles Collection
Episode Recaps
Africa Unite: The Singles Collection is not that different from Legend — with which it shares 10 tracks — but Africa Unite wins by including four pre-Island recordings not found on that previous collection. Three new cuts, however, are disappointing: Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am’s remix of Marley’s ”Africa Unite” is too tame, the never-released ”Slogans” (featuring newly recorded guitar work from Eric Clapton) isn’t much of a song, and ”Stand Up Jamrock” is nothing more than a very average mash-up. Old songs: A New songs: C
Africa Unite: The Singles Collection
|type
|
|genre
Comments