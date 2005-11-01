Stars Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith

Image zoom Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith: © & TM Lucasfilm LTd.

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith B+ type Movie

The real fun of Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith is the fact that it connects all the dots,” says George Lucas in one of Sith‘s DVD documentaries. ”Finally, you can see how Episode I relates to Episode VI, and how they all come together.” More important, you also get to see the most fearsome guy in the galaxy get his flesh burned off. Suffice it to say, Sith is satisfying on many levels (it’s easily the best of the new films, and I’d even put it ahead of the Ewok-infested Return of the Jedi), as is its DVD package. On the commentary, the director and crew discuss the political nature of the franchise and share a few notable nuggets, like the fact that General Grievous’ coughing is actually Lucas himself when he had bronchitis, and that they had to go back and film Obi-Wan picking up Anakin’s lightsaber after their duel — he later gives it to Luke in Episode IV — because ”we kind of forgot about that.”

The six tasty deleted scenes include Padmé forming the rebel alliance with Mon Mothma, and Yoda arriving in exile on Dagobah. Less engrossing is the 78-minute doc Within a Minute, which shows all the different people responsible for putting 49 seconds on the screen; bold idea, but do we really need to know the ins and outs of the accounts-payable and catering departments? (Especially when we’re not being given money or food?)

Much better are the 15 Web docs that provide a few truly surreal moments, like some bizarre concept art for Anakin (think mohawk and distressed leather), C-3PO crashing into a barrier, and — my personal favorite — a roomful of guys in Wookiee costumes sitting in front of a laptop. Chewie on that.