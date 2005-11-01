Aunt Sassy is back…with a new music video!
Note to self: Somebody upstairs is listening to my prayers!
Like many PopWatchers, I’ve been in a state of protracted mourning over the demise of Lisa Kudrow’s brilliant HBO sitcom The Comeback. So you can imagine the elation I felt this morning when I spotted Aunt Sassy’s feathered auburn locks (near left) and pink workout togs during a routine perusal of AOL Music. Admittedly, I didn’t know Valerie Cherish could get down like that, but I’m glad to see television’s most vividly realized character receiving such an enthusiastic embrace from all those hip, krumping kids.
What do you think of Aunt Sassy’s ”Hung Up” clip?
