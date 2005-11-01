Aunt Sassy is back…with a new music video!

Like many PopWatchers, I’ve been in a state of protracted mourning over the demise of Lisa Kudrow’s brilliant HBO sitcom The Comeback. So you can imagine the elation I felt this morning when I spotted Aunt Sassy’s feathered auburn locks (near left) and pink workout togs during a routine perusal of AOL Music. Admittedly, I didn’t know Valerie Cherish could get down like that, but I’m glad to see television’s most vividly realized character receiving such an enthusiastic embrace from all those hip, krumping kids.